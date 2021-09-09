Three C-130 planes with humanitarian aid leave for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sent three C-130 planes loaded with humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Yesterday, Islamabad had decided to dispatch humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. According to the ministry of foreign affairs, after the first immediate consignment through the air, further humanitarian aid would be supplied through land routes.

Pakistan on Wednesday had expressed the hope that the new political dispensation will work for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, said Foreign Office in a statement.

Read more: EU ENVOY CALLS ON COAS QAMAR BAJWA, LAUDS PAKISTAN’S ROLE IN AFGHANISTAN: ISPR

“We continue to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad in a statement.

The spokesperson further had said: “We have noted the latest announcement about the formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan.”

The FO expressed hope that the new political dispensation will also work towards taking care of the humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.