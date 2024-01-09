Well-deserved: Humayun Saeed lauds co-star Elizabeth Debicki on Golden Globes win

Pakistan’s A-list film star Humayun Saeed extended heartfelt congratulations to ‘The Crown’ co-star Elizabeth Debicki on her Golden Globes win.

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki bagged the only award for the recently-ended web series ‘The Crown’, out of the four nods it was running for at the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Princess Diana of Wales, Debicki beat veterans like Meryl Streep, J. Smith-Cameron, Hannah Waddingham as well as Christina Ricci and Abby Elliott, to take home the prestigious honour for her career-defining performance.

Congratulating Debicki on the same, her co-actor and Pakistani cinema superstar Humayun Saeed turned to the micro-blogging site X and wrote, “Many congratulations Elizabeth on winning Golden Globes Best Supporting Actress in TV for The Crown.”

“Truly well-deserved. It was a pleasure working with you. Sending love & best wishes,” he added with a picture of the actor, posing with the trophy.

Pertinent to note here that Saeed appeared in the fifth season of Netflix’s cult series, and essayed British-Pakistani heart surgeon Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a close friend of Princess Diana of Wales, played by Debicki, in the final two seasons of the show.

Notably, after seven years and six seasons, streaming giant Netflix’s historical saga about the royal family of Britain, ‘The Crown’ finally came to an end last month.

Elizabeth Debicki is all praise for ‘The Crown’ co-star Humayun Saeed