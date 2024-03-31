Hundreds of turtles killed through electrocution in Chiniot

CHINIOT: The tranquil flow of the Chenab River, known for its rich biodiversity, was shattered by a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Sunday, as hundred of turtles killed through electrocution in Chiniot, ARY News reported.

Local authorities confirm that hundreds of turtles, vital members of the river ecosystem, succumbed to this ruthless act of exploitation.

The citizens of Chiniot demand action from the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Minister to take action against those responsible for this heinous act.

The demand for justice extends beyond mere retribution; citizens are also calling for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Stricter regulations and enforcement are deemed essential to safeguard the vulnerable inhabitants of Chenab River from further harm.