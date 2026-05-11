PESHAWAR: The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced hundreds of vaccinator jobs across different districts in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the KP Director Health Services, more than 830 Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) vaccinators will be recruited.

The department has initiated the recruitment process, which will be carried out on a contract basis.

According to the official document, Rs253.16 million has been allocated for the hiring of vaccinators, who will receive a monthly salary of Rs40,000 upon appointment.

All District Health Officers have been directed to complete the recruitment process at the earliest. The appointments will be made for the financial year 2025–26 on a temporary and contract basis, officials said.

The Health Department has also issued a list of vacant positions at the district level, while the recruitment process will be conducted under the Initial Appointment Rules for Civil Servants 2026.

Read More: Pakistan ‘reports’ two new polio cases in 2026

Earlier this month, two new polio cases were reported in Pakistan, bringing the total number of cases this year to three, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources from the National Institute of Health stated that the cases were reported from Bannu and North Waziristan.

One case was reported from Jani Khel in Bannu, while the other emerged from Gariom in North Waziristan. Sources added that the union councils of Jani Khel and Gariom are inaccessible for polio teams.

Due to security concerns, polio vaccination campaigns are not being carried out in these areas.