Hungary's election winner Magyar says to suspend state media news broadcast

Hungary’s ​election winner ‌Peter Magyar ​said ​on Monday that ⁠his ​government will ​suspend the news broadcast ​of ​public state media ‌until ⁠unbiased news coverage ​can ​be ⁠ensured.

Magyar’s Tisza ​party ​scored ⁠a landslide victory ⁠in ​Sunday’s ​elections.

Hungary’s veteran nationalist leader Viktor Orban conceded defeat after a ​landslide election victory by the upstart opposition Tisza party, in a setback for his allies in Russia and U.S. ‌President Donald Trump’s White House.

Results based on 46% of votes counted showed the centre-right, pro-EU Tisza party of Peter Magyar winning 135 seats – or a crucial two-thirds majority – in the 199-member parliament, ahead of Orban’s Fidesz party.

“The election results are not final yet, but the situation is understandable and clear,” Orban said at the Fidesz campaign offices. “The election result is painful ​for us, but clear.”

Pollsters predicted a record voter turnout, with Hungarian television showing long queues outside some voting stations in ​Budapest. Data at 1630 GMT, half an hour before polls were due to close, showed 77.8% of voters ⁠casting their ballots, up from 67.8% four years earlier.