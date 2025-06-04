Hurriya Mansoor seeks THESE qualities in her future husband

Showbiz starlet Hurriya Mansoor opened up on her marriage plans and listed some of the qualities she seeks in her future husband.

In her latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, rising actor Hurriya Mansoor shared that she is ‘purely’ single, however, believes that she will get married when it’s destined to be.

When asked about her perfect life partner, Mansoor quipped, “Firstly, the person must be alive.”

“And someone who maintains a balance in all aspects of his life,” she shared. “For example, if he is practical, there should be an emotional side to him as well. If he is ambitious – which he should – there must be a little silliness in his personality too, so that it doesn’t get too robotic and monotonous. So stability is something I seek in a partner, and by that, I don’t mean financial stability only, but a balance in all aspects of life.”

“He must also be very secure in his personality. Because if not, the insecurities will lead to issues with everyone around him. Also, he must be very passionate and put effort into everything that he does,” she added.

“Looks don’t matter the most to me, but if he is good-looking, then it would be a cherry on top,” concluded the ‘Naqaab’ actor.

On the work front, Hurriya Mansoor is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Dastak’, headlined by Ali Raza, Sohai Ali Abro and Feroz Kadri. The Marina Khan directorial, written by Sarwat Nazir, airs every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

Moreover, she previously won praise for her performance as Rida in the superhit play ‘Naqaab’.

