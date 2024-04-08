Sumbul Iqbal lists qualities she seeks in her future husband

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan opened up on her marriage plans and listed some of the qualities she seeks in her future husband.

In her recent outing on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan shared that she is not against marriage and it is ‘definitely on the cards’, while she continues the hunt for a perfect life partner.

“Of course, marriage is on the cards and need a good match for it,” she said. “And by good I don’t mean it only on the basis of looks.”

Khan continued, “I think one needs a good partner for marriage with whom you must be mentally prepared to spend the rest of your life. First and foremost for me is he must be my friend, and secondly, our minds and souls must be well-connected to each other.”

“Then only you can decide if you people are good for each other or not. And whether you can be companions for a lifetime,” explained the ‘Tumse Mil Kay’ actor.

“Many times, a person is very good and people around me believe that he would be the best partner for me, convincing me to get married. But if that person is not able to understand me, how can I marry someone who is not able to understand what I say?” Khan added.

“Both individuals involved in a relationship must be on the same page and are serious about each other, wanting to spend their life together. Otherwise, there is no point in marriage, it won’t last long,” she concluded.

