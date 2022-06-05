Hurting sentiments of Muslims by BJP officials totally unacceptable: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the ‘repugnant and derogatory’ remarks by two spokespersons of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister wrote: “We strongly condemn the completely repugnant [and] derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

Bilawal Bhutto further said that hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world is totally unacceptable. “Time for [International] [community] to stop the ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks delivered by India’s BJP leader about Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH).”

“Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims. World should take note and severely reprimand India,” he said.

After the major criticism globally, the Bharatiya Janata Party suspended one of its spokespersons and expelled another, both of whom had made derogatory comments, and issued a statement asserting that it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.”

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been suspended from the party’s primary membership, while Naveen Jindal has been expelled, a statement put out by the party read.

