Husband confesses killing ‘missing’ Pakistani-origin US woman

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani-origin US woman who has been missing for more than two months has been killed, the husband has confessed before the police in a major breakthrough in the case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Wajiha Swati’s husband has confessed before police during interrogation that he had killed her. A police team has been sent to Hangu for recovering the remains of the deceased woman after the husband identified the place of her burial.

“The suspect murdered her for her bank balance and properties,” they said adding that a newly formed investigation team has made the breakthrough in the case.

The suspect is in police custody after a court granted his physical remand recently.

According to details, Wajiha Swati was allegedly abducted on October 16 and a case was registered at the Morgah Police Station on a complaint of her eldest son. The FIR nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused.

A police officer said that Wajiha Swati went missing on October 16 and her cell phone number was going off since then.

The reports quoting the family of the woman claimed that Habib and Wajiha have divorced, however, the former claimed otherwise.

The police initially did not arrest the accused for two months saying that he had cooperated with the investigation team and visited them whenever summoned for questioning.

It further emerged that there was also a property dispute between Habib and Wajiha.

