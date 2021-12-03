Woman made hostage, raped by brother-in-law recovered in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have recovered a woman made hostage and raped by her brother-in-law in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the 15 Madadgar police after getting information about the woman who was kept, hostage in Korangi’s 2 ½ at her house.

The police recovered the woman who was subjected to alleged sexual assault by her brother-in-law. The raiding police party said that the woman was allegedly made hostage by her brother-in-law and was raped by him.

The rape victim woman and the man have been handed over to the Zaman Town police station for further investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the month of November, the Karachi police had arrested a man for allegedly raping the US national of Pakistani origin.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against him on the complaint of the lady doctor who stated that the accused took her to his car parked inside his house and raped her on November 15.

