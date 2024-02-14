21.9 C
Husband-wife arrested for ‘torturing’ teenage maid in Lahore

LAHORE: The husband-wife duo allegedly involved in the torture of a minor domestic worker has been arrested from Johar Town, Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a young female maid was subjected to torture in the Johar Town area of Lahore, the police officials after registering a case arrested the accused couple allegedly involved in the incident.

Police officials alleged that the apprehended suspects, known as Javed Iqbal and his wife Rabab Javed, were accused of subjecting a minor domestic house help, employed in their residence, to physical abuse.

Authorities also stated that residents alerted them when the girl was subjected to abuse yesterday. In response, the police promptly took action, apprehended both the husband and wife, and filed a case against them.

The authorities, after recovering the minor girl from the house, shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical assistance as the girl had several injuries on her face and hands.

