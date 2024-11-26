Karachi couple involved in robberies arrested

KARACHI: Police apprehended a husband-and-wife duo implicated in multiple robberies, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, both the accused, identified as Mohsin and Uzma were wanted to police in various robbery incidents.

Police officials stated that arrest was made at Gulshan-e-Maymar Mor.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of district east, Farrukh Raza, confirmed that two pistols were recovered from the suspects.

He further noted that accused Mohsin had previously been arrested and had spent some time in jail.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the couple and have initiated an initial investigation, SSP added.

Earlier in September, Karachi police arrested a six-member gang of women involved in hypnotizing and robbing people across Sindh province.

Also read: Husband-wife arrested over visa scam in Lahore

According to police, the Malir Investigation and Operation Police conducted a joint operation to arrest the inter-provincial gang, led by a woman named Sahiba aka Hina.

According to SP Aziz Memon, two affected families identified the gang leader, and valuable goods worth millions of rupees were recovered from the arrested women.

The SP added that the group was involved in robbing women by hypnotizing them inside their homes.

Cases against the group have also been registered in Lahore, Khairpur, and Sukkur. The gang used various tactics, such as offering tuition or other excuses, to enter homes.

The Karachi police are continuing their search for the remaining fugitive members of the gang.