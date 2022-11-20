Husband, wife killed in car-truck collision on M9 motorway

HYDERABAD: At least two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a car collided with a trailer on Karachi-Hyderabad M9 motorway, ARY News reported.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred on the M9 motorway near Nooriabad when a speeding car rammed into the trailer.

As a result of the collision between the vehicles, two members of a family died, while 7 others were critically injured.

According to rescue officials, the deceased were husband and wife, adding that the injured had been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

In a statement, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident on the M9 motorway.

The chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

