Hussain Elahi announces to leave PML-Q

GUJRAT: Confirming the ARY News report, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s nephew and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Hussain Elahi on Wednesday announced to leave Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Hussain Elahi wrote: ” I [have] always said my country is first for me, and keeping that in mind I have decided that my political journey with PML-Q must come to an end.”

Hussain Elahi further said that he would decide his political future with Moonis Elahi. “I cannot be in a party that supports [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif-led Imported Government.”

Ive always said my country is first for me and keeping that in mind I have decided that my political journey with PMLQ must come to an end.Will be deciding my political future with @MoonisElahi6 but cannot be in a party that supports Shehbaz Sharif led Imported Government. — Hussain Ellahi (@EllahiHussain) June 8, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY News earlier reported differences in the ranks of PML-Q. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi decided to part ways over political differences.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi is a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujaat wants to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Chaudhry Shujaat wants to see his children with PML-N in future, sources added. Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi is eyeing his political future with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Comments