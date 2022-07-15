Hyderabad: Bilal Kaka was not shot dead, post mortem

The post-mortem report of the young boy Bilal Kaka, who died in a dispute over a hotel bill in Hyderabad, suggests that he did not die of a bullet wound, ARY News reported.

According to the post-mortem details, Bilal did not suffer any bullet wounds, he died due to head injury and a burst of lungs. Bilal’s body had injury marks over his shoulders, back and other parts, the report said.

The report says that Bilal was brought dead into the hospital at 4:25 am in the morning on July 12, 2022.

Bilal Kaka died in a billing dispute at a local restaurant in Hyderabad, and three others were injured. The murder incited violence in multiple parts of Sindh including Hyderabad.

On July 14, enraged protesters blocked the Superhighway at Sohrab Goth against the Hyderabad incident.

As per details, the protesters staged a protest demonstration and blocked both the tracks of Superhighway Karachi. The Motorway police blocked the Motorway from Jamali Pull and the traffic coming to Karachi from Hyderabad is being diverted to various routes.

The protestors also attacked police pickets at Al Asif Square and set a vehicle on fire. A heavy contingent of Pakistan Rangers Sindh reached the spot to control the worsening situation.

