Hyderabad leads COVID-19 cases in Sindh province

KARACHI: One more patient of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,530 as 327 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours in the province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister in a routine COVID update on Sunday said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,530 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,948 samples were tested which detected 327 cases that constituted a 3 percent current detection rate. “So far 6,231,587 tests have been conducted against which 464,896 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 446,400 patients have recovered, including 216 overnight,” he said.

The chief minister said that currently, 10,966 patients were under treatment; of them 10,687 were in home isolation, 251 at different hospitals, and 28 patients were in Isolation Centers. He added that the condition of 247 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

It emerged that out of 327 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 64 in Hyderabad, Sujawal 39, Jamshoro 31, Noushehro Feroze 30, Karachi East 23, Nawabshah 20, Korangi 12, Matiari 11, Badin, Tharparkar and Sanghar 10 each Karachi Central, Karachi South, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 9 each, Larkana 8, Thatto and Tando Mohammad Khan 6 each, Umarkot 5, Malir and Karachi West 2 each, Jacobabad and Shikarpur one each new covid-19 case reported.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

COVID-19 tally in Pakistan

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 17 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,269.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 720 more people got infected with the viral disease, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed infections to 1,264,384.

A total of 44,831 samples were tested, out of which 720 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.60%. At present, there are 1,958 critical patients in hospitals across the country.

