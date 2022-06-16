Hyderabad industrialists announce factories shutdown

HYDERABAD: Expressing their concerns, the factory owners in Hyderabad have threatened to shut down their units in protest against HESCO, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a video statement, Chairman Industrial Area has strongly criticised the ‘incompetence’ of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and threatened to shutdown the factories in protest.

He lamented that neither Sindh government nor the HESCO officials are paying any heed to the multiple complaints and appeals to resolve the issue. “Factory owners will soon shutdown their factories and stage a protest against HESCO,” he added.

The Chairman Industrial Area also urged the traders and citizens to participate in the protest against HESCO.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved Rs1.55 per unit increase in electricity tariff for consumers in terms of quarterly tariff adjustment to the power distribution companies.

After massively increasing fuel prices, the federal government hiked the per unit of electricity by Rs1.55 for the first quarter (July-September 2022) of the current fiscal year.

The additional amount will be charged from the power consumers via electricity bills from July to September. The quarterly tariff adjustment will not be applicable for K-Electric consumers.

