Hyderabad Intermediate Board issues revised exam schedule

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday announced the revised dates schedule for postponed exams, ARY News reported.

According to the Controller Examinations, Masroor Zai of Hyderabad Board of Intermediate Education said the postponed exams in the nine districts will be taken between 21 June to 23.

This decision to the postponement of exams was made in response to the potential threat posed by an approaching cyclone, which warranted the need for caution and ensuring the security of all students.

According to the schedule, the Physics paper of the 11th class will be taken on June 21, Chemistry on June 22 and the paper of English has been rescheduled on June 23.