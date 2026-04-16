KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen continued their impressive run in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, defeating RawalPindiz by five wickets at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 122, Kingsmen crossed the line comfortably in 16.3 overs despite losing five wickets. Skipper Marnus Labuschagne, Kusal Perera, and Irfan Khan Niazi played key roles in steering the chase.

The innings began on a shaky note as Maaz Sadaqat fell in the opening over. Labuschagne and Saim Ayub attempted to rebuild, but quick wickets — including Ayub and Usman Khan — left Kingsmen struggling early in the powerplay.

Labuschagne’s brisk 32 off 21 balls provided momentum, but his dismissal at 68-4, followed by Glenn Maxwell’s first-ball duck, put the pressure back on the batting side.

However, Kusal Perera and Irfan Khan Niazi turned the game around with a composed and match-winning 50-run partnership. Perera remained unbeaten on 32 off 24 deliveries, while Irfan contributed a steady 34 off 29 balls as the duo guided Kingsmen to victory.

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Earlier, RawalPindiz were restricted to 121-9 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first, courtesy of a disciplined bowling display.

Glenn Maxwell struck early to remove Usman Khawaja, while Mohammad Ali and Hunain Shah dismantled the middle order with three wickets each. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Daryl Mitchell failed to make an impact, leaving Pindiz reeling at 41-4.

A brief resistance came through Yasir Khan (24) and Sam Billings (26), but regular wickets prevented any substantial recovery.

Kingsmen’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout, with Mohammad Ali and Hunain Shah leading the charge, while Asif Mehmood and Maxwell chipped in with a wicket apiece.

With this victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen further solidified their position in PSL 11, showcasing both bowling depth and middle-order resilience.