Hyderabad man dies of dengue fever

HYDERABAD: A man, resident of Hyderabad died of dengue hemorrhagic fever at Karachi’s private hospital on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a resident of Hyderabad’s Dadan Shah Colony, Nadeem was admitted to Karachi’s private hospital due to dengue fever, while 13 more people have been diagnosed with dengue fever cases, during the past 24 hours.

Sources within the Civil Hospital said that as many as 21 patients are under treatment at the dengue ward at the hospital.

Three people have lost their lives in Hyderabad in the current month of October so far.

Read more: Sindh records 377 dengue fever cases in October

The number of dengue fever cases is increasing rapidly increasing across the country including Sindh as the authorities fail to control the increasing number of cases.

The health experts are advising the people to adopt precautionary measures and ensure not to allow mosquitos growth in their surroundings and use the anti-mosquito spray in routine.

