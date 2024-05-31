Hyderabad Mayor vows action as cylinder blast death toll rises

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro has vowed action against illegal LNG businesses operating in the city as death toll from the cylinder blast in Paretabad raised to seven with another child passing away, ARY News reported on Friday.

A day earlier, a massive explosion at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder refilling shop occurred in Hyderabad’s Paretabad area, leaving dozens of people wounded, including children and women.

The sound of the blast was heard far and wide in the area and people came out of their homes in panic to figure out what had caused the explosion. A vehicle was also gutted in the fire.

Many of the victims had sustained a high percentage of burns and had to be shifted to Karachi after being provided emergency treatment at the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

Today, one more victim passed away at Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward, taking the death toll to seven. According to rescue officials, among the seven deceased, five were children, including Naeem, Hussain, Bilal, Ali Raza, Abdul Rahim, Ayan Ali, and Faheem.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro expressed deep sorrow over cylinder blast, saying that the district administration is taking action against such illegal businesses.

“A crackdown on illegal cylinder shops was conducted earlier today, resulting in the sealing of multiple shops,” he said.

In response to a question, Shoro said the fire department responded promptly and arrived at the scene within 17 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Residents of the area. who were present in the neighbourhood, appeared angry over late arrival of firefighters and the delayed operation.

Meanwhile, the mayor confirmed that patients in critical condition have been transferred to Karachi for further treatment. “Some of the injured were transferred to Karachi on their own accord”, Shoro added.