HYDERABAD: Two people were killed and at least eight others injured in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad after a double-cabin vehicle ran over pedestrians near the Ali Abad area, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident in Hyderabad occurred when the vehicle lost control and struck multiple pedestrians, triggering panic at the scene. The deceased were identified by hospital administration as 24-year-old Ahsan and another victim named Raza.

Following the accident in Hyderabad, anger erupted among local residents who set the vehicle on fire. Eyewitnesses also reported that an attempt was made to assault the driver at the scene, prompting police to intervene and take him into custody.

Authorities said the driver was initially shifted to a secure room at the police station in Hyderabad for safety reasons amid rising tensions in the area.

Reports further suggest that firing was also heard at the location in Hyderabad, after which additional police contingents were called in to bring the situation under control.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle was being driven by a man identified as Zarnawaz Pathan, and that it went out of control before hitting pedestrians.

Police in Hyderabad have launched an investigation into the incident, while efforts are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and verify conflicting accounts from the scene.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Police cease illegal arms consignment, arrest five

Earlier, Police foiled a bid to deliver illegal arms in an operation at the National Highway, police officials said on the midnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The CIA and Naseem Nagar police foiled the delivery of a consignment of illegal arms at the National Highway, police officials said on Saturday night.

A spokesperson of the police department has said that the police captured a truck and a car carrying illegal arms and munitions from Karachi to Tando Allahyar during checking at the national highway.

Police have arrested five accused and a consignment of sophisticated arms worth crores of rupees, the spokesman added.