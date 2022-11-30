Hyderabad: People throng fish markets as winter approaches

HYDERABAD: With the weather changing with each passing day, the demand for fish in the second largest city of Sindh province – Hyderabad has increased as a number of stalls have been set up in different localities of the city.

Citizens have begun thronging different markets in search of fresh fish to whip up a meal which will keep them warm during the cold season.

People from different cities of Pakistan are thronging fish markets in Hyderabad – the city famous for fish. The fish varieties high in demand are Heera, Mushka, Rohu, silver pomfret, Mahasher, Thela, Salmon, etc.

Ahsan Arshad a resident of Hyderabad, said that he preferred to eat grilled fish as fried fish was unhealthy.

According to Fisheries Department, around 1,800 different types of fish are caught in Pakistan. Out of these, the demand for 350 varieties is very high.

Mushka, rohu, trout, singhara and mahseer are more in demand in Pakistan, said official.

