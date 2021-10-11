Hyderabad transformer blast: NEPRA imposes Rs26mn fine on HESCO

ISLAMABAD: The National Electrical Power and Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs26 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) over the deaths of citizens due to a transformer blast in Latifabad Unit-8, Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

A statement released by NEPRA said that the power regulatory authority had formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident and has found that HESCO failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

“The team investigated the matter in detail by visiting the site of the incident, recording statements of the residents, inquiring the concerned officials/officers of HESCO, conducting analysis of the damaged transformer, visiting manufacturer of the blasted transformer and presented a detailed report to the Authority,” the statement said.

The statement said that NEPRA had issued a show-cause notice to HESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to HESCO.

After conducting a thorough investigation, NEPRA imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on HESCO.

“The Authority has also noticed that HESCO has given compensation of Rs. 3.5 million to the family of its deceased employee who lost his life in the said incident, however, compensation of Rs. 750,000 has been given to the families of 09 deceased persons from the general public,” the statement read.

NEPRA has directed HESCO to compensate the families of the deceased from the general public equal to the amount given to its deceased employee’s family (Rs. 3.5 million) and also ordered to share documentary evidence with the authority.

On July 22, at least 1o people were killed and the score got injured after the explosion of an electricity transformer in Hyderabad’s Latifabad Unit 8.

An electricity transformer exploded in the busy street of Hyderabad on Eid’s second day.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and directed authorities to provide the best medical services to the wounded persons.

