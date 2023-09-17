Hyderabad: Two university students killed in truck-bike collision

HYDERABAD: Two students of a private university were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the National Highway near the Halanaka area in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

According to police, the victims were students of a private university and were residents of Sindh’s Naushehro Feroze district.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his truck on the road. After getting information, police reached the scene took the truck in custody, and started an investigation.

The bodies were sent for autopsies to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad. The identity of the deceased remains unknown as per initial reports.

In a separate traffic accident on September 6, at least four people died as a car fell into the Neelum River near Pathka Chhun, a suburb of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir.

The officials said the car was on its way from Muzaffarabad to Jheng when it slipped due to heavy rain and fell into the Neelum River at night. Resultantly, four people were killed and a woman sustained injuries.

The bodies were sent to their native village, Jheng.