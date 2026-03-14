Hyundai issues stop sale for some 2026 SUVs

Hyundai Motor said on Friday it is ​stopping sales of some new Palisade SUVs in the United States ‌and Canada and will recall them over an issue with power seats following an incident in which a two-year-old girl was killed in Ohio on March 7.

The automaker said ​sales of its 2026 model year Hyundai Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims were halted ​because the second- and third-row power seats may not detect contact ⁠with an occupant or object as intended. It gave no details ​on the March 7 incident.

Hyundai expressed its deepest sympathies to the family ​of the child who died and added it “does not yet have the full details and the incident is still under investigation.”

The automaker is working on a ​recall fix and offering customers a rental vehicle until a full ​remedy is available if they want alternative transportation.

Hyundai said it urged caution when operating ‌second- ⁠and third-row power seat functions and told people to ensure no person or object, including children, is in the seat or seat-folding area before operating the power seat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did ​not immediately respond ​to a request ⁠for comment.

Hyundai said the recall will include approximately 68,500 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited or Calligraphy trim vehicles, ​including around 60,500 vehicles in the U.S. and ​about 8,000 ⁠in Canada.

As Hyundai works on a recall fix, the automaker is developing an interim over-the-air software update, is expected to be available by the ⁠end ​of March, that will enhance the system’s ​response to contact with occupants or objects, introduce additional operating safeguards and enhance overall ​system safety.