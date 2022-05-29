I am managing media, Maryam Nawaz says in alleged leaked audio

ISLAMABAD: In yet another leaked audio, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who does not hold any official portfolio, has been allegedly found managing media, ARY NEWS reported.

The purported audio of the Maryam Nawaz has once again raised questions over her managing the government officials despite not having any official position in the government.

“I am managing the media. Why my hands are being tied?” she could be allegedly heard in the audio.

Maryam Nawaz could be heard giving directions to talk to the secretary information and PID over the matter and warned that if her orders are not implemented then she would take up the matter with the prime minister.

اگر میں وزیر اطلاعات ہوں اور مریم نواز جیسی ہدایات مجھے ملتی اب تو میں وزارت کو ٹھوکر مار دیتا ، دیکھتے ہیں مریم اورنگزیب کوئ غیرت کا کا مظاہرہ کرتی ہیں یا نہیں۔۔۔ #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 29, 2022

This is not the first time that an audio of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has surfaced and previously in one such audio, she could be heard speaking with her close confidante, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, regarding managing a panel of a news program on Geo News.

The audio obtained by ARY NEWS reveals Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rasheed discussing instructions to be given to Geo News for inducting their man in the panel besides also abusing journalists who are not towing their line and were giving independent opinions.

“They have added Hasan Nisar in Report Card and you know he abuses PML-N while Irshad Bhatti has also been added and he also speaks filth against us,” Rasheed said while also highlighting how renowned journalist Mazhar Abbas taunts and makes fun of PML-N.

“Babar Sattar also has an independent opinion,” he could be heard saying in the audio for Sattar, who is now a judge of the IHC.

