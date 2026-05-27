Investment manager I Squared Capital on Tuesday said that it has bought 10 data center facilities from ​Cogent Fiber for $225 million in cash, marking its ‌latest bet on AI infrastructure.

I Squared said it plans to use the assets as a “seed” for a new U.S. data center operating ​platform, committing a further $1 billion for upgrades, expansions ​and acquisitions.

The deal, spanning nine locations, underscores the ⁠shift from large, centralized data centers used for ​model training to those deployed closer to end-users for ​AI inference.

The distinction between model training and inference reflects the difference between “learning” and “doing.”

“Location, power, and connectivity are the three variables ​that determine a data center’s long-term value, and ​these facilities have all three in markets where new supply is ‌severely ⁠constrained,” said Gautam Bhandari, co-founder and managing partner at I Squared Capital.

The deal includes about 53 megawatts of power capacity and about 259,000 square feet ​of colocation space ​across nine ⁠U.S. markets, including Chicago, Atlanta and Houston.

Cogent Fiber is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of internet service ​provider Cogent Communications Holdings. Shares of the company ​have ⁠shed nearly 16% in 2026.

I Squared Capital invests in and manages digital infrastructure, including data centers.

Last month, the ⁠investment manager ​agreed to acquire a majority ​stake in Elea, one of the largest carrier-neutral data center platforms in Brazil.