‘I want to become PM’, citizen files petition in LHC

LAHORE: Amidst the political uncertainty gripping the country following the dismissal of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly, a citizen filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking to become the country’s chief executive.

The citizen stated in his petition that Prime Minister Khan violated the 1973 constitution, rendering himself ineligible to hold the office.

“I want to become Pakistan’s prime minister,” he said, requesting the high court to order his appointment as the country’s chief executive in national interest.

Earlier, the Supreme Court declared the events of April 3, including the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly null and void.

A top court bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, announced its reserved verdict on the suo motu case regarding NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling.

