‘I would resign today if I fail to dispense justice’, remarks PHC CJ

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Acting Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has expressed outrage over the authorities for not implementing the court orders by arresting former MPA Rangez Ahmad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) heard the case related to former MPA Rangez Ahmad’s re-arrest despite being granted bail.

پشاور ہائی کورٹ کے حکم پر ہی ٹی آئی رہنما رنگیز خان رہا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/0KRsvfHI3G — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 4, 2023

The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) produced the former lawmaker to the court and the investigation officer (IO) has also appeared in the hearing.

PHC CJ Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan expressed severe outrage over the relevant authorities for not complying with the court orders. Justice Khan questioned the relevant institutions about the violation of the court order.

READ: PTI’s Shehryar Afridi rearrested from outside Adiala jail

He remarked that it would be the rule of the jungle here if the law is not obeyed. Justice Khan added that the advocate general (AG) and all top ranking officers would go home if they are found guilty of violations.

“I have no right to sit here if I cannot dispense justice to anyone. I would have resigned from my post if Rangez Khan is not produced today.”

The ACE inspector sought pardon from the court. The PHC ordered concerned authorities to not arrest the ex-MPA and Asad Qaiser in any case across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The PHC also directed the petitioner to appear before the relevant court on August 15.