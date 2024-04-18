After Khushi, Ibrahim Ali Khan bags a film with sister Janhvi Kapoor?

Bollywood star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has reportedly bagged his third film already, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Mahima Makwana.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, Ibrahim Ali Khan, whose Bollywood debut, ‘Sarzameen’, with seasoned actor Kajol, is yet to be released, has already bagged his third project, said to be a love triangle, opposite fellow star kid Janhvi Kapoor and young starlet Mahima Makwana.

Reportedly, the rom-com, similar to Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri starrer ‘Main Tera Hero’, will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, of ‘Dulhania’ franchise and ‘Dhadak’ fame, while Maddock Films of Dinesh Vijan and Dharma Productions of Karan Johar co-produce it.

Quoting a source close to the production, Indian publications reported, “Ibrahim, Janhvi, and Mahima have signed up for a rom-com film together.”

“The scripting and casting of the film is done, it will move on to other parts of the pre-production stage soon and then shooting will start next year,” the source confirmed about the yet-to-be-titled project.

The insider added, “Abhi sab kuch bahut raw stage par hai (The project is still in its early stage), but one thing is for sure, it will be a love triangle of these three actors. Jaise Main Tera Hero ka plot tha (The plot will be similar to Main Tera Hero), with Ileana, Nargis, and Varun in equal roles, with some romance and comedy. Ibrahim ka character will be lisping in the film.” More details about the additional cast and crew of the title are yet to be revealed.

Pertinent to note here that Khan has also wrapped up the filming of his second film with Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor and Suniel Shetty.

