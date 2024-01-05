Janhvi Kapoor reveals being deepfake victim during teenage

With the recent surge in celebrities falling victim to the menace of deepfake with their morphed videos and pictures going viral on social media, Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she faced the same during her teenage.

In this alarming new wave of AI-generated deepfake videos, with the emergence of morphed clips of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Kajol on social media, rising diva Janhvi Kapoor, 26, shared that she was a victim of the same back when she was 15, however, didn’t know how to appropriately report it, as the ‘Animal’ actor.

Lauding Mandanna for her stand, during a recent outing with an Indian digital magazine, Kapoor said, “I applaud Rashmika for standing up.” Further with the revelation, the ‘Mili’ star added, “I didn’t even know that I had the right to speak about deepfakes or altered images. I didn’t know I could say anything.”

She continued, “It’s strange to say this, given that anything and everything I say, given the context of where I come from sounds like… So, I’m a little conscious. But I’ve been a little apologetic about where I come from, because there are bigger and tougher things that people have to deal with. Everything that I’ve dealt with in life, I’ve looked at as, ‘It doesn’t really matter. Look at what people actually go through’.”

“And, I think I invalidated a lot of my feelings, and that resulted in me not really having a voice to express what I want, what I don’t want. Because I didn’t want to seem imposing,” she added.

“I thought I can’t complain because it’ll seem like I want attention,” Kapoor maintained.

However, Kapoor said that she has come to the point to embrace her origins rather than shying away from them, so as to take her late mother Sridevi’s legacy forward.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for her debut Telugu title ‘Devara’ with Jr. NTR, while she also has sports drama ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ and a patriotic thriller ‘Ulajh’ in the kitty.

