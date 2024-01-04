‘I have not seen many men…’: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor finally breaks silence on her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on ‘Koffee With Karan’.

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, the former spilt quite a few beans, particularly regarding her love life, so much so, that she almost confirmed her rekindled romance with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya as well, after dating a Bollywood actor.

In response to a question posed by Johar asking, “You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or false,” Kapoor revealed that he used to sing the song ‘Nadaan parinde ghar aaja’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rockstar’, for her to be back in a relationship with him.

When further quizzed if that was during the time she was dating another Bollywood actor [presumably Kartik Aaryan], the ‘Mili’ actor replied, “I won’t say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her [Khushi], for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things.”

“He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being,” she maintained.

During another segment, Kapoor also shared the names of three people on her speed dial, and it included her rumoured beau with a cute nickname, ‘Shikhu’. However, the diva covered up saying it is because they are very good friends.

Pertinent to note here that Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, while his father Sanjay Pahariya is a renowned businessman.

