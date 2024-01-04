Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor recall heartbreaking moment when they learnt about Sridevi’s death

Bollywood siblings Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of late actor Sridevi, recounted the heartbreaking moments after they learnt about the death of the celebrated film star.

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, the celebrity sisters opened up on the moments when they got to know about the passing of their mother Sridevi.

Janhvi shared, “The thing that I remember is that when I got the call, I was in my room. I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room. I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember, Karan, is that the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying.”

“She just sat next to me and started comforting me. I have never seen her cry about it since,” she added.

Khushi, who mentioned that it took her some time to process the tragedy, continued, “I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I’ve always been the strong one.”

During another segment, the ‘Mili’ actor also revealed that her younger sister is more like the ‘English Vinglish’ star than her. “She is a very quiet person and I think that is one thing she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she just explodes,” she told the host.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood diva Sridevi, passed away in February 2018, in UAE, due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

Notably, Janhvi Kapoor, the elder daughter of Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, the same year her mother passed away, with Dharma Productions’ romance flick ‘Dhadak’, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in the romantic drama ‘Bawaal’, opposite Varun Dhawan.

On the other hand, her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, debuted in the recently released teen musical on Netflix, ‘The Archies’.

