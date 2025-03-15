Ibrahim Ali Khan threatens Pakistani film critic after ‘Nadaaniyan’ review

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the latest star kid on the Bollywood block, has allegedly threatened Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal, after his bad review of his debut film ‘Nadaaniyan’.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, eldest son of Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan, made his much-awaited film debut with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment’s ‘Nadaaniyan’, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, which premiered on the streaming giant Netflix last week.

However, a majority of Bollywood lovers, who were eagerly awaiting to see this new Khan lad on the screen, were left disappointed by his ‘unpolished’ acting chops, with the title majorly garnering underwhelming reviews.

Joining this long list of unsatisfactory reviews for ‘Nadaaniyan’, was Pakistani Instagrammer Tamur Iqbal, aka wannabe film critic, who recently turned to his Instagram stories to review Khan’s debut feature. Besides the criticism towards his acting skills, the critic also poked fun at the debutante’s ‘huge nose’.

This review caught the attention of Khan and he responded to the story, allegedly threatening him.

Iqbal shared a screenshot of Khan’s purported response in the DM, which read, “Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brothers name. Guess what you don’t got? His face.”

Khan added, “You ugly piece of trash, since you can’t keep your words to yourself don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family – and if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are – you walking piece of scum.”

Iqbal responded to the star kid noting, “Hahahahahaha that’s my man. See this is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake Cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up.”

He also mentioned, “Massive fan of your dad. Don’t let him down.”

As Iqbal, shared the screenshot of their message exchange, it has sparked reactions from social users. While some of them trolled Khan for not being able to take up the criticism, others didn’t hold back from tagging the elder members of his film family, suggesting they teach him to be mature.

Notably, director Shauna Gautam’s debut feature, a ‘romance drama between a bold and spirited South Delhi girl, Pia [Kapoor] and a middle-class yet determined Noida boy, Arjun [Khan]’, also features veteran actors Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary and Jugal Hansraj.