Ibrahim Ali Khan’s IMDb post on ‘Nadaaniyan’ sparks trolling

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan has been facing trolling for his debut movie with Khushi Kapoor, Nadaaniyan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a story featuring a screenshot of the film’s IMDb rating.

The image stated, “Almost 75% gave it 10 stars on IMDb.” However, what Ibrahim Ali Khan seemingly failed to notice was that the overall rating displayed in the screenshot was actually a disappointing 4.5 out of 10.

Social media users were quick to point out the irony, with one commenting, “Hmm, but the IMDb rating is showing as 4.5/10. Why would anyone share such a low rating unless I am missing something?”

Another user mocked, “How did 4.5 become a high rating on that app?” while a third bluntly asked, “Ye ekdum dumb he kya jo 4.5 pe khush ho raha hai?”

The criticism didn’t stop there, as a fourth user expressed frustration, saying, “At this point, Bollywood has started believing the bubble that they have created to be some gospel truth. Bored of this shit!”

In Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan stars alongside Khushi Kapoor, who plays his love interest. The film has been described as a “rom-con” by Khushi Kapoor’s character in one scene, a term that reviewers have used to criticize the movie.

While Ibrahim Ali Khan’s performance in Nadaaniyan has been a topic of debate, the film’s poor reception has overshadowed his debut.

Khushi Kapoor, who also made her acting debut recently, has been receiving mixed reviews for her role in the film.

Earlier, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan came out in support of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan amid criticism on his performance in ‘Nadaaniyan.’

Khan, who is the son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, made his debut with the film that received poor reviews from both critics and audiences.

Ibrahim was specifically criticised over his acting performance in ‘Nadaaniyan.’

While the film and its cast were slammed by the audience, it currently holds the No. 1 spot on the ‘Top 10 Movies in India’ list and ranks seventh globally.

Amid backlash over his debut film, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sister Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan came out in his support by sharing the film’s ranking on Netflix.

Sara Ali Khan posted several stories on her Instagram to show the film’s ranking on Netflix.