Ibrahim ‘is better’ than father Saif Ali Khan in his debut film

Bollywood star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan was much ‘better’ in ‘Nadaaniyan’ than his father and seasoned actor Saif Ali Khan was in his debut film, believes filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, eldest son of Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan, made his much-awaited film debut with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment’s ‘Nadaaniyan’, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, which premiered on the streaming giant Netflix last week.

However, this Khan lad failed to make a mark with his debut film, which majorly garnered underwhelming reviews, both from the audience and critics.

Amid this backlash, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has come out in support of the star kid and believes that he was still much better in ‘Nadaaniyan’ than how his father Saif was in his earlier films.

“I am not able to understand the trolling that the film is facing on social media as I like both the lead actors – Khushi and Ibrahim,” Bhatt said. “I liked Ibrahim, it’s a different matter whether the film is good or not. But these days, there is an argument about nepotism, and to win that argument, you have to be superb, but that’s not fair for newcomers.”

“It’s his first film. Who does superb in their first film? He has a presence in front of the camera, you can tell that he knows acting. So, I am sad about this whole thing,” he maintained.

The filmmaker also added, “I didn’t find any problem in his acting. The film wasn’t the type that I would watch, but I am also not the target audience for this film. It’s for Gen Z and the teenagers. As a director, I found Ibrahim and Khushi good… Ibrahim also looks like Saif, so how will you not compare? But he proves himself even by that comparison.”

“I think he is at par with Saif and way better than Saif’s performance in his debut films. I can give you in writing that Ibrahim will be a big star,” Bhatt concluded.

Notably, director Shauna Gautam’s debut feature, a ‘romance drama between a bold and spirited South Delhi girl, Pia [Kapoor] and a middle-class yet determined Noida boy, Arjun [Khan]’, also features veteran actors Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary and Jugal Hansraj.