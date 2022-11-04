Ibtisam Hassan who foiled gun attack during PTI long march meets Imran Khan

LAHORE: The youth namely Ibtisam Hassan – who foiled a gun attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and caught the attacker in Wazirabad – has met Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

Ibtisam Hassan had caught the attacker who resorted to fire at PTI chief’s container during the long march. The young man managed to foil the assassination attempt on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

عمران خان اور ساتھیوں پر قاتلانہ حملے کو ناکام بنانے والے بہادر انصافین ابتسام حسن (@ibtsamhassan10 ) کی چئیرمین عمران خان صاحب سے ملاقات عمران خان صاحب نے ابتسام کو “قوم کا ہیرو” قرار دے دیا- pic.twitter.com/TV3O1ps1cw — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

During his meeting with Ibtisam, Imran Khan said that he is the hero of Pakistan. He also promised to visit his residence whenever he visits Wazirabad. Hassan also received Imran Khan’s autograph on his t-shirt.

After the firing incident yesterday, Hassan told the media that he rushed to stop the attacker as soon as he saw him load his gun and point it at the container.

کنٹینر کے باہر کھڑا تھا، حملہ ناکام بنانے والے ابتسار کی گفتگو#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/QDSGPU68nC — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 3, 2022

He said that the attacker pointed both his hands up in the air after loading his gun. His aim went down after he grabbed his hand.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

