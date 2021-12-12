ICAO releases interim report, new ranking after PCAA’s safety audit

KARACHI: After conducting the safety audit of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has released an interim report regarding the audit of different sections of the aviation authority.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has been ranked ‘72.77 per cent’ by the ICAO in its safety audit report in terms of effective implementation (EI) by audit areas.

The safety improvements have increased the chances of an end to the ban on Pakistani flights by the European Union (UK).

The ICAO audit team will dispatch its final report in the next 15 days, whereas, the recommendations will increase the chances for an end to the ban on Pakistani flights. Sources said that ICAO is also likely to end ‘significant safety concerns’ against PCAA.

The international aviation organisation had earlier appreciated PCAA’s steps for bringing safety improvements. According to the aviation authority, the formal report of ICAO will be made public after a few weeks.

The ICAO auditors had arrived in Pakistan on November 29 for conducting a complete audit of the country’s aviation regulator.

The ICAO team had audited the pilot licencing mechanism, the air navigation system (ANS), aircraft operations, and aerodromes and ground aids (AGA) among other areas.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!