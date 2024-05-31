ICAO safety team to reach Pakistan on June 3

KARACHI: A team of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will arrive in Pakistan on June 3 to conduct flight safety and maintenance audit, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that the ICAO team will visit Pakistan from June 3 to 13 for the flight safety and maintenance audit.

The ICAO team will visit Jinnah International Airport Karachi and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) headquarters.

The team will inspect the navigation services of the CAA and security arrangements at the airport.

Pakistan seeks ICAO’s nod to resume flights to Europe and the United Kingdom (UK) after the years-long ban since July 2021.

The restrictions were imposed in the wake of the May 20, 2022, Karachi plane crash and a statement by then Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar that around 40 per cent of Pakistani pilots had fake licences.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ‘begun’ preparation for flight operations for United Kingdom (UK).

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team visited Pakistan to assess various aspects of the CAA and PIA, including licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

As per details, the PIA is hoping to get nod for the UK flights and it has decided to operate weekly 22 flights for the kingdom.