PIA ‘begins’ preparation for UK flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ‘begun’ preparation for flight operations for United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team visited Pakistan to assess various aspects of the CAA and PIA, including licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

As per details, the PIA is hoping to get nod for the UK flights and it has decided to operate weekly 22 flights for the kingdom.

In this context, the PIA has sought bids for in-flight catering services at London, Manchester and Birmingham airports. The intended companies have been asked to submit their technical and financial proposals by June 27, 2024.

Read more: PIA finalises plan for EU flight restoration

It may be noted here that PIA was restricted from flying to EU states after the EASA suspended the national airline’s authorisation to operate flights to EU member states.

The restrictions were imposed in the wake of the May 22, 2020, Karachi plane crash and a statement by the ex-Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar that around 40 percent of Pakistani pilots had fake licences.