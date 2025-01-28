ICC top official steps down ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geoff Allardice stepped down from the position ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan.

After serving as the company’s CEO for four years, he announced his intention to “pursue new challenges” in his resignation.

Geoff Allardice took over as temporary CEO and was officially named CEO in November 2021. After a stint with Cricket Australia, he began his career with the ICC in 2012 as the general manager of cricket.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council,” Geoff Allardice said and added, “I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members.”

“I’d like to thank the ICC Chair, the board of directors and [the] entire cricket community for their support and collaboration over the past 13 years. I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. I am confident that cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success in the future.”

“On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment during his tenure as Chief Executive. His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” Jay Shah, who assumed ICC head office on December 1 said.