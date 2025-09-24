ICC suspends USA Cricket over governance issues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the United States of America (USA) cricket team, as the suspension would not prevent the US team from participating in the World Cup.

The news source has revealed that the American team will play in the T-20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, scheduled in February. The USA was suspended by the ICC in a virtual board meeting; the team suspension was made for failing to reform leadership and governance.

However, the ICC gave the USA cricket team a three-month deadline in July and directed them to hold free and fair elections.

Moreover, the condition has been imposed on the US cricket team to undertake comprehensive reforms, as the American team has been constantly on the radar since July 2024.

The USA Cricket Chairman, Venu Pisike, shedding light on the matter, claimed that the ICC did not provide direct information.

Furthermore, the suspension will not quickly affect the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but the process of obtaining national governing body status for cricket in the US will be affected.

Read More: Asia Cup 2025: Green shirts survive early collapse as Talat, Nawaz steer team home

In other news, Pakistan secured a crucial five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours, with the high-stakes Pak vs SL clash proving decisive for their campaign. Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 133-8 as Shaheen Afridi struck early and Hussain Talat impressed with two wickets.

Kamindu Mendis’s fighting 50 lifted Sri Lanka, but Pakistan’s chase, despite an early collapse at 80-5, was steadied by Talat (32*) and Mohammad Nawaz (38*), who added an unbeaten 58-run stand. Nawaz’s late fireworks sealed victory in 18 overs, leaving Pakistan well placed for a potential showdown with India.