Jasprit Bumrah, wife Sanjana Ganesan visit ‘Friends’ set in New York

Ahead of the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Indian cricket team’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, visited the set of popular sitcom ‘Friends’ in New York.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday night, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently in New York for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, posted the pictures with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, a member of the official broadcast team of the event, from their recent visit to the set of the top-rated television comedy. “F.R.I.E.N.D.S,” read the caption on their joint post.

The now-viral photos see the couple sip coffee on the famous Central Perk couch and relax on Joey and Chandler’s couch, while they also enact some scenes from the series on their visit to the ‘Friends’ apartment.

More than half a million social users liked the post, while a number of them turned to the comments section, to shower their love on the couple.

Pertinent to note here that Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who tied the knot in March 2021, became parents to their first child, a baby boy, in September last year.

Meanwhile, India began their World Cup stint earlier this week, with an easy win over Ireland.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Ireland to bat first on a bouncy pitch of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, to record a dominating win in their opening game.

In their second fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024, Men in Blue will face Green Shirts on June 9, at the same venue, for the highly anticipated clash.

