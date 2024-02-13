Jasprit Bumrah’s wife gives befitting reply to body-shaming troll

Sanjana Ganesan, wife of star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, gave a befitting reply to a social media troll who was body-shaming her on Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Jasprit Bumrah posted a heartwarming video of him and wife Sanjana Ganesan on his Instagram account. The couple were in a jovial mood in the viral clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Netizens praised the couple but an Instagrammer faced Sanjana Ganesan’s wrath by writing a mean comment about her weight.

“Bhabhi moti lg rhi hai (sister-in-law is looking fat),” the comment.

She penned a hard-hitting reply to the troll before telling them to get lost.

Sanjana Ganesan replied, “School ki science textbook toh yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ke bodies ke baare mein comment kar raho. Bhaago yaha se..(You can’t even memorise the science textbooks from school and here you are commenting on female body shapes, get lost from here.)”

Sanjana Ganesan’s reply on the Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/DgIhrtRurs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 12, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in March 2021 and welcomed their baby boy, Angad, in September 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

The pacer is currently part of the India squad playing a home five-match Test series against England.

Related – Jasprit Bumrah reveals how Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis became his inspiration