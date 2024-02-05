Jasprit Bumrah reveals how Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis became his inspiration

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said he learnt to bowl yorkers by watching Pakistan bowling legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in childhood.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The right-handed pacer, who took nine wickets in India’s 106-run win over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, talked about the brilliant inswinging yorker he bowled to dismiss Ollie Pope in the first innings.

In the 28th over of England’s first innings, Jasprit Bumrah bowled an emphatic reverse-swinging yorkers tol the right-handed batter.

Ollie Pope was deceived by the delivery and had his middle and leg stump cartwheeling out of the ground.

In the 28th over, Bumrah’s delivery at 88MPH featured a 2.4-degree swing, culminating in a masterful Yorker that dismissed Ollie Pope. Exquisite execution 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZrHYyICvgz — Stephen N (@albatrosscric) February 3, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah said he learnt to bowl the yorkers by watching the likes of legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Khan. He added that he believed it was the only method to dismiss batters.

“The yorker was the first delivery I learnt,” Jasprit Bumrah was quoted saying at the post-match presentation by India news agency Indian Express in its report. “While playing with the tennis ball, I learnt it. I saw on the television Waqar [Younis], Wasim [Akram] and Zaheer [Khan] execute it and I learnt it.”

Related – Jasprit Bumrah delighted over praise from Pakistan’s Waqar Younis

Jasprit Bumrah said numbers and statistics don’t matter to him anymore.

“I don’t look at numbers. When I was young, I looked at numbers and got excited. But I don’t look at it now. It gives extra baggage. The important thing was to win and I’m happy with it,” he added.

The right-handed batter said he doesn’t think of himself as the leader of India’s pace attack.

“Not a leader. But I feel I have played a good amount of cricket as we are in a transition period. So, I feel it’s my responsibility to give the youngsters knowledge,” the pacer said.