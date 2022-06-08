ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam claims 4th position, Aussie dominance

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, announced the latest test rankings, Babar Azam gained by one spot to sit at 4th, while Aussie dominance in all fields remains unchanged.

According to the latest Test rankings, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam jumped one spot to 4th 815 ranking points. While Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi lost by one spot to settle at the 5th position in the International Test rankings.

Aussie Batter Smith sits at the third spot, Joe Root at second, while Marnus Labuchagne has maintained his top position in the ICC test rankings. Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set at 8th and 10th positions.

In bowling rankings, Kiwi pacer Jamieson jumped by two spots to claim the third spot, while Indian spinner Ravi Chandran Ashwin maintained his second position. While Australian pacer Pat Cummins remains at the top spot.

Aussie dominance remained unchanged in the Test team rankings too with them remaining at the top spot in the Test team ranking while India and New Zealand are at second and third positions. Pakistan is at the fifth position in ICC Test team rankings.

However, Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Chandran Ashwin remain at the first and second rank in the all-rounder’s rankings.

