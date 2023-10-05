ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan hopes India will issue visas for its citizens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is hopeful that India will not bring politics into sports and will issue visas to its citizens for ICC World Cup 2023, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The mega event is starting today with an opening encounter between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

In a weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan is in contact with the Indian authorities for the issuance of visas for its cricket fans.

India is obligated to grant visas to Pakistan cricket fans for the ICC World Cup 2023 according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added.

The FO spokesperson advised India to avoid politicizing sports. It may be noted that the Indian authorities also delayed the issuance of visas for Pakistani players. The visas were issued soon after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the behavior of Modi government.

Overall 45 matches will be played in the group stage, with each team set to face all the others once. This year, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are participating in the mega event.