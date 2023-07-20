Shaheen Afridi, Virat Kohli feature in ICC World Cup promo starring Shahrukh Khan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dropped the official promo of the ODI World Cup starring Shahrukh Khan across all platforms.

An over two-minute long promotional video of the upcoming World Cup 2023 was unveiled by ICC on Thursday morning, headlined by Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, with the theme ‘All it takes is just one day’.

The montage-based video, featuring monumental moments in the history of the game, against the narration of the Bollywood celeb, highlights the varied emotions of a common cricket fan during the World Cup season, including anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder.

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆 All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

Apart from Khan, world-renowned cricket stars including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Virat Kohli, JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues among others were also featured in the promotional video.

However, the hawk-eyed cricket fans from Pakistan were quick to notice the bias displayed against the national cricketers in the promo video and slammed ICC for the same.

Have a look at their reactions:

Jaani thora aur dukhi dikha do Pakistanis ko ?? — Arsalan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) July 20, 2023

My observation watching #CWC23 promo few times: – This promo looks more like an ICT promo.

– It started with Morgan (defending champion) good call.

– It covered Dhoni’s highs and lows.

– It focused on all the sad moments related to Pakistan, such as Rohit hitting Shadab for a… — M (@anngrypakiistan) July 20, 2023

This video is based on ICT and ECB. Feature Shaheen taking a wicket, Shadab getting hit for six, Wahab Riaz Getting smacked, and Mohammad Amir getting clean bowled. But The Number One ODI batsman isn’t there and also has a good record in World Cup 2019 He scored 474 runs. I Must… pic.twitter.com/SdjZBPqPLT — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 20, 2023

Thrilling video, they must’ve not shown much of Pakistan in it because we all know, all we will be seeing during the World Cup is their brilliance. You always save the best for the actual movie and not the trailer! 😉 Moreover, the hosts have the right to promote their… — Muazz Shaail (@xShaail) July 20, 2023

Without no 1 ranked batter, promo is a joke — Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@AhmerNajeeb) July 20, 2023

Great video! Apart from it being great, did I miss the Pakistan’s flag or is there an extended version of this video? — Ameer Hamza Asif (@AmeerHamzaAsif) July 20, 2023

shameful from @ICC No.1 ODI batter Babar Azam not featuring in the Promo, ICC = BCCI — Sultan Khan (@MainHoonSultan7) July 20, 2023

Yeh scene bhi add krna chahye tha 🤣😂😭🇵🇰🔥❤️ aray Bhai kya bakwas promo bnaya hy sari teams kya papad bechne jayengi 😂🤣🤦🏻‍♀️💀 Babar SE kio itni Phatti Hy inki 🤣😂🤦🏻‍♀️💀 pic.twitter.com/tteWjAvQSQ — ✰𝙁𝙖𝙧𝙃𝙖✰🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@kudi_patolaa) July 20, 2023

کتنا ڈر ہے پاکستانی ٹیم سے ایڈ دیکھ کر صاف ظاہر ہو رہا ہے آپ لوگ یہ ہی دیکھ دیکھ کر خوش ہو لو اتنا ہی بہت ہے بعد میں تو ٹورنامنٹ سے باہر ہونا ہے رونا ہی ہے۔۔😁🤣 — 𝚁𝚊𝚙𝚞𝚗𝚣𝚎𝚕 (@Shasii_Arain) July 20, 2023

Not a single still of Babar who is dominating the ICC carts in ODIs since last 2.5 years

Looked more like a Big 3 promo — Ex Batman  (@FaizanSaif21) July 20, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the mega cricket event, among 10 teams, will be played across 10 venues, from October 5 to November 19.

Pakistan vs India set for October 15 as ICC announces World Cup schedule