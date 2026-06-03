Eli Roth’s upcoming slasher Ice Cream Man has finally dropped its official trailer, and it’s already doing what horror fans expect from him — pushing things into deeply uncomfortable territory while still keeping a strange, almost playful tone underneath it all.

The film is set for a wide release on August 7 across roughly 2,000 North American venues, a fairly aggressive rollout for a genre title like this.

Ice Cream Man trailer opens in what looks like a quiet, almost picture-perfect summer town, the kind of place where nothing should really go wrong. That illusion doesn’t last long.

A seemingly harmless ice cream man becomes the centre of something far more disturbing after serving treats to local children, with the footage gradually slipping into chaos as their behaviour starts turning erratic and violent.

What follows in the trailer is deliberately unsettling rather than neatly structured. There are glimpses of children drifting into what can only be described as collective madness, scenes of them surrounding sleeping parents, and moments that are staged in a way that feels intentionally off-balance.

The cast is led by Ari Millen, who takes on the role of the mysterious ice cream man, with Benjamin Byron Davis, Karen Cliche, Dylan Hawco, Sarah Abbott, Shiloh O’Reilly and others rounding out the ensemble.

Roth not only directs but also co-writes the film alongside Noah Belson, continuing a long-running creative partnership that has shaped much of his recent work.

Behind the scenes, Ice Cream Man carries a strong genre pedigree with practical effects and prosthetics handled by experienced artists who have worked on major horror titles in recent years.

The score includes work from Brandon Roberts, with additional music contributions reportedly involving Snoop Dogg, which adds an unexpected layer to the production’s overall identity.

Ice Cream Man also marks the first release under Roth’s newly launched Horror Section banner, a company focused on genre-driven projects, with more titles already in development under the same label.

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